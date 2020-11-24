Global  
 

Coronavirus close to being back under control in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Coronavirus close to being back under control in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Coronavirus close to being back under control in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is backunder control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister hasconfirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in11 local authority areas – will end this week.

It comes ahead of a review ofcoronavirus measures on Tuesday.


