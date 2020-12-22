WATCH: Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December



The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady have received the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 9 hours ago

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia



US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence. The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 14 hours ago