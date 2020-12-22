Holiday Food Drop this Wednesday in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

Some organizations are getting into the spirit of Christmas by hosting a holiday food drop.

- this wednesday at 10am, familie- in need across the coast can- pull up in the parking lot of - the morning star baptist church- and receive free groceries.

- you wont even have to get out o- your car and the groceries- will be placed in your vehicle- they're hoping to feed between- 300 to 350 families.- - "we had a food drop about 2 weeks ago - and people wer crying just- thankful for what they were - - - - receiving and we know there's - others in need.

So were just- happy we were able to partner - with feeding the gulf - coast to help disseminate the - food that is available " once again that's wednesday at- - - - 10am at the morning star baptis- church located at 2050 thornton- avenue.

