Suryakumar Yadav hits Arjun Tendulkar for 21 runs in an over | Oneindia Sports

Suryakumar Yadav has once again grabbed the limelight for his batting heroics.

The Mumbai batsman smashed 120 runs off just 47 balls in a practice match ahead of the forthcoming limited-overs domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Surya smashed 21 in arjun's over and ended up with 120 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 255.32.

His innings was laced with 10 fours and nine sixes.

