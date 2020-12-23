Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 days ago

An FBI investigation is now clearing three Terre Haute police officers after allegations of misconduct during an arrest.

FBI investigation is now clearing three Terre Haute police officers

An f-b-i investigation is now clearing three terre haute police officers.

That's after allegations of misconduct during an arrest.

A special prosecutor will now look... at other aspects... of the case.

It all stems from an incident in september.

That's when police arrested "chance kernstein."

There was a chase after a reported shooting.

There was also more than one allegation... of officer misconduct... in the arrest.

"the f-b-i" says "no" federal charges will be filed against arresting officers... "brian hall"... "daniel johnson"... and "justin gant".

That's in reference to the use of force in kernstein's arrest... vigo county prosecutors also said they would not file charges.

Terre haute police say the three acted... within policy... to arrest kernstein.

Police say they'll release more information... when the special prosecutor's investigation ends.

That's on another... but not identified aspect... of