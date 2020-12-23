Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI investigation is now clearing three Terre Haute police officers

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
FBI investigation is now clearing three Terre Haute police officers

FBI investigation is now clearing three Terre Haute police officers

An FBI investigation is now clearing three Terre Haute police officers after allegations of misconduct during an arrest.

An f-b-i investigation is now clearing three terre haute police officers.

That's after allegations of misconduct during an arrest.

A special prosecutor will now look... at other aspects... of the case.

It all stems from an incident in september.

That's when police arrested "chance kernstein."

There was a chase after a reported shooting.

There was also more than one allegation... of officer misconduct... in the arrest.

"the f-b-i" says "no" federal charges will be filed against arresting officers... "brian hall"... "daniel johnson"... and "justin gant".

That's in reference to the use of force in kernstein's arrest... vigo county prosecutors also said they would not file charges.

Terre haute police say the three acted... within policy... to arrest kernstein.

Police say they'll release more information... when the special prosecutor's investigation ends.

That's on another... but not identified aspect... of




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Modesitt requests special prosecutor to review THPD arrest [Video]

Modesitt requests special prosecutor to review THPD arrest

A special prosecutor has been requested to review a report into a September police chase and arrest involving three Terre Haute police officers who have been placed on administrative leave.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Terre Haute police sergeant placed on 'relief of duty' pending an investigation after social media p [Video]

Terre Haute police sergeant placed on 'relief of duty' pending an investigation after social media p

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a developing story out of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Arrest made in connection to shooting in the Terre Haute South parking lot [Video]

Arrest made in connection to shooting in the Terre Haute South parking lot

Police have arrested Melvin Bell after a Terre Haute shooting investigation.

Credit: WTHIPublished