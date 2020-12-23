Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister [Video]

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home [Video]

Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home

Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval [Video]

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England [Video]

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Boxing Day Boxing Day 26 December, usually a public holiday in the UK

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise [Video]

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise

[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Australia tipped for record Boxing Day sales, as Sydney residents urged to shop online

 Despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping shoppers home in Sydney, Australians are set for a record spend on Boxing Day sales.
SBS
Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:57Published
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain, which scientists concludedwas spreading more rapidly, mean millions of people in England will join thosealready under lockdown conditions from Boxing Day. An estimated 645,800 peoplein private households in England had Covid-19 between December 12 and 18,according to the ONS – the equivalent of around 1.18% of the population, orone in 85 people.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas? [Video]

Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?

It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Hit hard by COVID, some tribal members are hesitant to get a vaccine. Experts urge its importance.

 Tribal communities have been disproportionately ravaged by COVID-19 nationwide. But many tribal members hesitate to get immunized.
USATODAY.com

Kerala on high alert as 8 from UK test COVID-19 positive

 Britain and several European countries have enforced lockdown after a new strain of Covid-19 were reported there.
DNA

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site [Video]

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site

Possible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:25Published
Lorry drivers spend Christmas stuck on motorway [Video]

Lorry drivers spend Christmas stuck on motorway

Lorry drivers are being forced to spend Christmas in their cabs as delays at Dover continue. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020 [Video]

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 07:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England [Video]

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3 [Video]

Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published