Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking "further action" after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases.
A vineyard in the West Midlands has created the first 'British Beaujolais', asthe UK wine industry continues to grow. Sixteen Ridges Vineyard, near Ledburyin Herefordshire, will start selling their English Nouveau later this month.Interview with Simon Day, production director at Sixteen Ridges Vineyard.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions.
The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant".
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell has said the government must focus on a long term plan of the Covid tiering system rather than the "mixed messages" around the Christmas period.
The Manchester Central MP added the region met the criteria to be moved from Tier 3. However, more support was needed for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the pandemic.
Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country.
Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days.
92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey.
Entertainer Lionel Blair receives the first of two injections of thePfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set upin the grounds of the horse-racing course at Epsom in Surrey.
A 10-year-old girl from Surrey has been reunited with her cat after it hadbeen missing for nine months. Katya Harmon, from Woking, was filmed welcomingher pet Timmy home after Cats Protection was able to identify him thanks tohis microchip. After a difficult year for the family, in which Katya’s fatherPerry died of cancer, Katya’s mother Svitlana Harmon said Timmy’s return had“brought some light back”.
Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidlythrough southern England, with London and parts of the commuter belt placedunder tougher restrictions in response to soaring cases. The capital and partsof Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesdayfollowing “very sharp, exponential rises” in cases.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following "exponential" rises in Covid-19 cases.