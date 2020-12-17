Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 minutes ago

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.

Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.

All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19.

Report by Alibhaiz.

