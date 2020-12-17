Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:59s - Published Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the toughest restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Matt Hancock British Conservative politician Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970 Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1. Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey. All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54 Published on January 1, 1970 Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine? A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, revealed on December 14 that its numbers "are increasing..

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant



Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant thathas recently been identified. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970

Related news from verified sources Almost all Tier 3 areas to remain the same with top restrictions widened for the South East Almost all Tier 3 areas will remain at their current level of restrictions - but a wider area of east...

Sky News - Published 6 hours ago



Toughest Covid rules extended in south of England More parts of east and south-east of England to face tightest tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from...

BBC News - Published 5 hours ago



