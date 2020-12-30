Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 minutes ago

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced to the House of Commons that the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will now move into Tier 4 with other areas moving to Tier 3.

Report by Odonovanc.

