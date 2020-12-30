Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced to the House of Commons that the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will now move into Tier 4 with other areas moving to Tier 3.
Report by Odonovanc.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed he will be announcing new, tougher restrictions to aid in the fight against the Coronavirus. Mr Hancock said everyone must "act as if you have the disease" to stop the spread. Report by Browna.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across the UK as of Monday. Report by Browna.
The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Southwest Airlines just sent 6,828 workers WARN notices after it couldn't come to an agreement. The agreement was with employees to take a pay cut to avoid furloughs. Ramp workers and flight attendants are among the most impacted workgroup. There are over 4,000 WARN notices issued between them, reports Business Insider. Workgroups that accept Southwest's proposed temporary pay cuts will be exempt from any furlough.
Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled. The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year history. Dallas-based Southwest issued the notices to 42 material specialists. The announcement comes after failed talks over a company proposal to cut wages by 10% in 2021. Southwest has also warned flight attendants and others that furlough notices could be coming soon.
MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU. Report by Odonovanc.
Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, has said the sign off of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'fantastic moment' after a year of struggling. Report by Browna.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest.
However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA. Report by Alibhaiz.
AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Report by Browna.