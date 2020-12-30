Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced to the House of Commons that the Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West will now move into Tier 4 with other areas moving to Tier 3.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Matt Hancock announces millions more people face toughest lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock announces millions more people face toughest lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that more areas in England willmove into Tier 4 restrictions as the new variant of coronavirus rapidlyspreads across the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Hancock: Act as if you have the disease [Video]

Hancock: Act as if you have the disease

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed he will be announcing new, tougher restrictions to aid in the fight against the Coronavirus. Mr Hancock said everyone must “act as if you have the disease” to stop the spread. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday [Video]

Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across the UK as of Monday. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Midlands Midlands Place in England

Animals play in the snow across the UK [Video]

Animals play in the snow across the UK

Dogs and rabbits play in the snow across the UK, from Ribble Valley, Thorpe,Stoke-on-Trent, Burton-on-Trent and the Midlands.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Leicester friends feed 2,000 people Christmas dinner

 Festive meals have been cooked and given to homeless and vulnerable people in the Midlands.
BBC News

Southwest Airlines Airline of the United States

Footage shows a 'massive' kangaroo punching a dad in the face

 A frightening video has emerged of a father getting punched in the face by a kangaroo as he tried to protect his children from the marsupial.The attack took..
New Zealand Herald
Southwest Airlines Preparing To Furlough 7,000 Workers [Video]

Southwest Airlines Preparing To Furlough 7,000 Workers

Southwest Airlines just sent 6,828 workers WARN notices after it couldn't come to an agreement. The agreement was with employees to take a pay cut to avoid furloughs. Ramp workers and flight attendants are among the most impacted workgroup. There are over 4,000 WARN notices issued between them, reports Business Insider. Workgroups that accept Southwest's proposed temporary pay cuts will be exempt from any furlough.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers [Video]

Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers

Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled. The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year history. Dallas-based Southwest issued the notices to 42 material specialists. The announcement comes after failed talks over a company proposal to cut wages by 10% in 2021. Southwest has also warned flight attendants and others that furlough notices could be coming soon.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal [Video]

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:30Published
The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal [Video]

The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal

MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

WorldView: Croatia hit by earthquake; Argentina to legalize abortion

 A powerful earthquake struck Croatia. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Britain's House of Commons takes up the..
CBS News
Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Prof Pollard: Oxford vaccine approval is a fantastic moment [Video]

Prof Pollard: Oxford vaccine approval is a fantastic moment

Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, has said the sign off of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'fantastic moment' after a year of struggling. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says [Video]

Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest. However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter [Video]

AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter

AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

A second, more infectious coronavirus variant from South Africa has been found in the UK, health minister says

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the new variant "highly concerning." Viruses typically mutate,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


The new Tier 2 rules mean a number of big changes for Cornwall

The new Tier 2 rules mean a number of big changes for Cornwall The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced the new tier for Cornwall this afternoon
West Briton - Published

'Majority of new cases in UK are new variant,' says health secretary

The new, faster-spreading coronavirus variant makes up the majority of new cases in the UK, Health...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock: New Tier restrictions necessary [Video]

Hancock: New Tier restrictions necessary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains that Tier 4 restrictions will be introduced in more areas to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Hear from health secretary after UK approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

Hear from health secretary after UK approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

After UK regulators approved Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions more inoculations, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had enough orders of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:42Published
Hancock: Football taking safety seriously [Video]

Hancock: Football taking safety seriously

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is a matter for football authorities along with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to decide on what measures should be taken amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published