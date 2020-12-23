Global  
 

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.


