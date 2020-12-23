Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister
A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.
Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”
Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Founding Director of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, Dr Gauri Agarwal said, "We have tested around 470 passengers who arrived on 2 flights last night at Delhi Airport. 5 of them tested positive. We are releasing the reports within 4 hours and handing them to the Airport Authority." "Positive samples are being sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi for genome sequencing. Only after a few days, it can be confirmed if it is the same strain or a different strain," she added.
When Berlin-based businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in South Africa earlier this month, she was hoping to spend Christmas with her family and friends before returning home next month to her cosmetic distribution firm. Soraya Ali reports.