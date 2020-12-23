Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

5 passengers of 2 UK flights tested COVID positive at Delhi Airport: Diagnostic Centre



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Founding Director of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, Dr Gauri Agarwal said, "We have tested around 470 passengers who arrived on 2 flights last night at Delhi Airport. 5 of them tested positive. We are releasing the reports within 4 hours and handing them to the Airport Authority." "Positive samples are being sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi for genome sequencing. Only after a few days, it can be confirmed if it is the same strain or a different strain," she added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published on January 1, 1970