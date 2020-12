It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the U.K.

South Africa 's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK

A new, highly-contagious variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa as the country confronts a surge in new cases. CBS News reporter Haley..

The rule reflects the "increased risk" from a variant linked to two cases in England, officials say.

[RFI] Health chiefs in Britain have banned travel from South Africa after two cases of a new variant...

The new variant, known as 501.V2, is dominant among new confirmed infections in South Africa,...

A new, highly-contagious variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa as the...