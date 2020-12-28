Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 53 seconds ago

South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Local health authorities have linked a recent surge in cases with a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious.

The surge of coronavirus cases is putting a tough burden on local hospitals and prompted countries around the world to impose travel restrictions on the country.

Local health authorities said between 80 to 90% of new coronavirus cases are from the new variant, Reuters reported.