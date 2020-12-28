Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Local health authorities have linked a recent surge in cases with a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious.

The surge of coronavirus cases is putting a tough burden on local hospitals and prompted countries around the world to impose travel restrictions on the country.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Local health authorities said between 80 to 90% of new coronavirus cases are from the new variant, Reuters reported.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

South Africa surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases amid spread of a new, more infectious variant

Local health authorities told Reuters the new variant of the novel coronavirus was behind between 80...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •allAfrica.comMENAFN.com


South Africa: Britain Bars Travel From South Africa After New Covid-19 Variant Detected

[RFI] Health chiefs in Britain have banned travel from South Africa after two cases of a new variant...
allAfrica.com - Published

S. Africa logs 1m cases as pandemic surges worldwide: virus update

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa logged its millionth case of Covid-19 and South Korea on Monday became the...
Bangkok Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

South Africa COVID cases over one million [Video]

South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Covid-19: UK finds new, more infectious Coronavirus strain from South Africa | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: UK finds new, more infectious Coronavirus strain from South Africa | Oneindia News

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa. South Africa's health department said last week that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister [Video]

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published