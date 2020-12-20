Global  
 

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control.

In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday.

Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space.

Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.


A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the toughest restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1. Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey. All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19.

Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine?

 A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, revealed on December 14 that its numbers "are increasing..
New Zealand Herald

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC'S Andrew Marr: "It'sdefinitely something that we're looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we've been able to do as we've learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19: Trump slams UK's tightening of restrictions

 The UK's decision to tighten lockdown rules has been slammed by US president Donald Trump as a new strain of coronavirus was discovered in England.London and..
New Zealand Herald

Apple just temporarily closed all 53 stores in California and over a dozen in London

 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber noticed a interesting coincidence today: the company has temporarily closed every single retail store in California, many more across..
The Verge

A new variant of Covid-19 could be speeding up the spread of cases in parts of south east England,...
Scientists behind the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the UK would not be drawn on whether...
A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock.

Health officials say a new variant of the virus may contribute to a rapid increase of infections in parts of the country.

Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant thathas recently been identified.

