Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control.
In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday.
Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space.
Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.
A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the toughest restrictions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."
Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.
