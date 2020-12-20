Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control.

In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday.

Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space.

Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.