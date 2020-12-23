10 Tips For Getting Started In Cyberpunk 2077 Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:02s - Published 1 day ago 10 Tips For Getting Started In Cyberpunk 2077 With “Cyberpunk 2077” finally out after being in development for what feels like ages, the time has come for us to take on Night City and the denizens within it. In this video, we're breaking down a few pointers on how to make the most of your experience in CD Projekt’s newest game! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend With “Cyberpunk 2077” finally out after being in development for what feels like ages, the time has come for us to take on Night City and the denizens within it. In this video, we're breaking down a few pointers on how to make the most of your experience in CD Projekt’s newest game! Our list includes Don’t Stress About Lifepaths, Inventory Management, Save and Save OFTEN!! And more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 Sickest Vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 You NEED To Get



“Cyberpunk 2077” features a wealth of things to do, one of them being purchasing cars and cruising around town to show off your sweet new wheels! These are the best rides to nab! Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:41 Published 1 day ago

