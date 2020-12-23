Global  
 

INSIDER Poll: $600-Stimulus Check Too Small

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
On Sunday, Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed upon a new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.

This includes sending out the second round of stimulus checks for adults.

That's half the amount of the first round of stimulus checks in April.

According to Insider polling, 62% of respondents believe that the $600 checks are too little.

Additionally, 76% of respondents said the payments should be greater than $1,000.

43% said the checks should be $2,000 or more.


