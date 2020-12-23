Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kirk Cameron Organizes Caroling Amid Cali. Surge

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Kirk Cameron Organizes Caroling Amid Cali. Surge

Kirk Cameron Organizes Caroling Amid Cali. Surge

Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for Christmas caroling events in California.

The events were in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates.

The caroling was held in the parking lot of The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Southern California.

The region is under a state-mandated stay-home order triggered by low ICU capacity.

Gatherings are prohibited with the exception of worship and political expression.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kirk Cameron criticized for hosting crowded caroling protest amid coronavirus pandemic: 'Unbelievable'

Kirk Cameron is facing backlash for hosting crowded protests featuring Christmas carols.
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kirk Cameron Protests Stay-At-Home Orders With Thousand Oaks Singalong [Video]

Kirk Cameron Protests Stay-At-Home Orders With Thousand Oaks Singalong

Actor Kirk Cameron held a singalong in Thousand Oaks Sunday to protest the stay-at-home orders.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published