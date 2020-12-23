Kirk Cameron Organizes Caroling Amid Cali. Surge

Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for Christmas caroling events in California.

The events were in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates.

The caroling was held in the parking lot of The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Southern California.

The region is under a state-mandated stay-home order triggered by low ICU capacity.

Gatherings are prohibited with the exception of worship and political expression.