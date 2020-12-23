Travel and the Christmas Surge

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Despite health experts asking people not to travel this Christmas, people still are.

Is already off to a record breaking pace.

News 12's brian armstrong spoke with several people about why they will or will not travel this holiday season.

He joins us now, live, for our continuing coverage.

Health experts say thanksgiving travel has been confirmed as a reason for the uptick in covid cases.

Now health experts fear a bigger surge could be on the horizon.

If you have travel plans right now cancel those travel plans.

Over 3 million people have already passed through tsa despite request from health departments to not travel.

Do you have a surge upon a surge in before you can handle that more people are going to travel over christmas we could start to see things really get bad in the middle of january.

Some people from the area are listening to the cdc and staying home rather than hitting the road for holiday traditions.

A lot of it has to do with the virus don't wanna be exposed anything or expose anyone else.

Doug phillips says he is staying home because he feels it is the reasonable thing to do.

I think we all have to do what we can do to limit the spread and i'm concerned that i have it i'm not really super concerned that i'm going to get it because i pretty much stay home but it just seems like the smart thing to do just to avoid travel at this point.

Daniel olson feels the same way.

He's staying local because he doesn't want to put his family through a long commute for an unnecessary risk.

When our in-laws live about 10 hours away so it's going to be a really long travel but we just thought it would be safer if we stay local and didn't run the risk of traveling and staying in a hotel and come in contact with other people who might have covid.a melody davis isn't travel due to her family in the area but she says she wouldn't mind traveling if she needed to.

My son came in from saudi daisy area i would wear the mask and stuff if i had too.

This obviously came up a lot during thanksgiving --- people seeing each other virtually several people told me its going to be weird to gather around the computer instead of the christmas tree--- but its the times we live in brian armstrong