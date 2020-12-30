Global  
 

COVID-19 Spread Likely To Worsen Due To Christmas, New Year's Travel

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Kenny Choi reports on concerns over how coronavirus spread will increase from holiday travel and gatherings (12-29-2020)


Larger COVID-19 surge expected following holiday travel

The new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the U.K. has reached over a dozen...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Covid 19 coronavirus: 5700 New Zealanders spending Christmas in managed isolation and quarantine

Covid 19 coronavirus: 5700 New Zealanders spending Christmas in managed isolation and quarantine Last year, Stacey McLean spent her Christmas and New Year's Eve with friends in a remote, snow-capped...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Wall Street to start lower as jitters over new COVID strain offsets news of stimulus deal

US investors are preparing to get their tin hats on as pandemic panic spreads across the globe. The...
Proactive Investors - Published


