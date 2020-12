ISP has new K-9 Team Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago ISP has new K-9 Team Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Hall and his k-9 partner Barker have graduated from a 12 week training course. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Loogootee loogootee may be getting a new police chief.. But... putumanville is welcoming a new k-9 team! Indiana state police trooper kyle hall and his k-9 patner "barker" have graduated from a 12 week training course. The training consisted of more than 400 hours in different weather