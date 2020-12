Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 minutes ago

Local Constitutional Scholar Says President Trump Can't Pardon Himself

Late Tuesday, President Trump granted pardons and clemency to 20 individuals convicted of a variety of crimes from theft to murder.

The use of the pardon power by the President to help his supporters, including former members of Congress, convicted of wrongdoing has raised lots of questions; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.