23ABC Evening weather update December 23, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 minutes ago

YOUR STORM SHIELD FORECAST.WINDS ARE PICKING UP IN KERNCOUNTY ONCE AGAIN.HIGH PRESSURE BUILDING TO OURNORTH HAS BROUGHT USANOTHER ROUNDS OF DRY, EASTWINDS, BRINGING HIGH FIRE DANGERAND YET ANOTHER PUBLIC SAFETYPOWER SHUTOFF.WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO PICK UPTHROUGH THE EVENING, WITHTHE STRONGEST GUSTS, UP TO 50MILES PER HOUR, ON THE VALLEYSIDE OF OUR LOCAL PASSES.A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECTUNTIL NOON ON THURSDAY FOROUT MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES.GUSTS BETWEEN 20 AND 30 MILESPER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE INBAKERSFIELD LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHTINTO EARLY THURSDAY ASWELL.WINDS WILL CALM DOWN THROUGH THEDAY ON CHRISTMAS EVE,AND WE'LL BE LEFT WITH CLOUDYSKIES AND ABOVEAVERAGE HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREESIN BAKERSFIELD.CHRISTMAS DAY LOOKS PARTLYCLOUDY, CALM, AND ON THEWARM SIDE, WITH A HIGH OF 65 INBAKERSFIELD.AFTER THE CALM HOLIDAY, OUR NEXTBIG STORM SYSTEM COMESEARLY NEXT WEEK.SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY ASTRONG UPPER LEVEL LOW LOOKSTO APPROACH THE CALIFORNIACOAST.

THIS STORM WILL BRING USSTRONG WINDS, RAIN AND EVENMOUNTASNOW.IT'S STILL TO FAR OUT FOR FINEDETAILS, BUT AT THIS TIME WE'REEXPECTING MEASURABLE RAIN, WITHWIDESPREAD TOTALS OF A QUARTEROF INCH INCH OR MORE.WE'RE ALSO EXPECTING SNOW IN THEMOUNTAINS, WITHTHE SNOW AT PASS LEVEL POSSIBLE.WE'LL CONTINUE TO TRACK THISSYSTEM AS IT APPROACHES!BE PREPARED FOR A SIGNIFICANTWINTER STORMCOMING UP NEXT -THE FOX THEATER TURNS 90 ONCHRISTMAS DAY -- MORE ON HOW