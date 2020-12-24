Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19
One in four air samples collected from hospital intensive care units tested positive for COVID-19.
The virus particles linger after they treat infected patients, says UPI.
450 air samples were obtained "from close patient environments" and were evaluated.
Just over 17% tested for virus contamination came back positive, the data showed.
The highest virus concentrations were found in toilets and bathrooms at 25%.