Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19 Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:39s - Published Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19 One in four air samples collected from hospital intensive care units tested positive for COVID-19. The virus particles linger after they treat infected patients, says UPI. 450 air samples were obtained "from close patient environments" and were evaluated. Just over 17% tested for virus contamination came back positive, the data showed. The highest virus concentrations were found in toilets and bathrooms at 25%. 0

