Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19

Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19

One in four air samples collected from hospital intensive care units tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus particles linger after they treat infected patients, says UPI.

450 air samples were obtained "from close patient environments" and were evaluated.

Just over 17% tested for virus contamination came back positive, the data showed.

The highest virus concentrations were found in toilets and bathrooms at 25%.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Businesses gradually picking up pace post COVID-induced lockdown [Video]

Businesses gradually picking up pace post COVID-induced lockdown

The COVID-induced lockdown had affected the businesses. However, gradually lives got back to normal and businesses started to pick up the pace. Textile factory re-opened in Noida. Due to farmers' protest, businesses have once again suffered the set back.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: 'New strain more infectious, has early symptoms, same treatment,' say Doctors

COVID-19: 'New strain more infectious, has early symptoms, same treatment,' say Doctors The BMC said it has not yet received any information about cases with the new strain of the novel...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: St. Clair Hospital Installs Coronavirus 'Inactivating Technology' [Video]

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: St. Clair Hospital Installs Coronavirus 'Inactivating Technology'

To keep the air clean, hospitals use positive pressure in some places to keep microbes from getting in, and negative pressure in other places to clear them out. But in the era of COVID-19, hospitals..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:41Published