7 people who tested positive for new COVID strain are doing well: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on December informed that the 7 people who have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 are not showing any serious symptoms. He said, "7 people have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 and are admitted to hospital.
They're not showing any serious symptoms. 3 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing."
In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test. "We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14 days especially from the countries including United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark to undergo RT-PCR test, in view of the new strain of coronavirus. We have understood that this virus can spread quickly and this property is highly contagious. We need to take utmost precautionary measures," said Dr K Sudhakar. Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on December 30 informed that two people, who returned from UK, have found positive for new strain of COVID-19 in the state. "One is form Meerut and second is from Gautam Buddh Nagar," he added
