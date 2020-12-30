Global  
 

7 people who tested positive for new COVID strain are doing well: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on December informed that the 7 people who have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 are not showing any serious symptoms. He said, "7 people have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 and are admitted to hospital.

They're not showing any serious symptoms. 3 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing."


K. Sudhakar (politician) K. Sudhakar (politician) Member of the Legislative Assembly, Chikkaballapur

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

