Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised [Video]

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published
Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published
Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”. Sir Keir said: “The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronaviruscases has nearly doubled in the last week."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Govt again invites farmer unions for talks, says it won't be logical to discuss MSP-related demand

 The government on Thursday again invited protesting farmer unions for talks, but made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new..
IndiaTimes
Protesting farmers booked for blocking Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy [Video]

Protesting farmers booked for blocking Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy

Haryana police has registered cases against protesting farmers in Ambala. Cases lodged after farmers allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy. The Haryana CM was going to Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in municipal corporation polls. "A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Haryana CM. We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of IPC," said Madan Lal, DSP, Ambala. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26. Farmers are protesting at different Delhi borders against Centre's newly enacted farm laws. Govt has held many rounds of talks with farmers' unions offering changes to the farm laws. Farmers are firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the three new laws.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published
Centre holding talks with farmer leaders who are not associated with movement: Yogendra Yadav [Video]

Centre holding talks with farmer leaders who are not associated with movement: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav slammed government by saying that it is constantly holding talks with so-called farmers' leaders and organisations, who're not associated with our movement at all. He said, "This is an attempt to break our movement. Govt is dealing with protesting farmers, the way it deals with its opposition."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis [Video]

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control". He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment [Video]

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published
UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment [Video]

UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published
After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal [Video]

After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal

Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 44:18Published

U.K. and European Union reach Brexit trade deal

 Britain and the European Union have agreed on a trade deal that could help avoid economic chaos at the end of the year, when the U.K. is no longer bound by E.U...
CBS News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

With a Brexit agreement finally reached, what steps do both sides need to take to ratify the deal? [Video]

With a Brexit agreement finally reached, what steps do both sides need to take to ratify the deal?

The EU and the UK have come to an agreement on their future trading relationship, but what are the official next steps in the process to finally completing the long-running Brexit saga?

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal [Video]

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Israel to face fourth election in two years, after budget deadline issues

 Israel appeared headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after a last-ditch effort to keep the Government afloat and push off the automatic..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet [Video]

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:45Published
Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference:..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader [Video]

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:58Published