Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”. Sir Keir said: “The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronaviruscases has nearly doubled in the last week."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Haryana police has registered cases against protesting farmers in Ambala. Cases lodged after farmers allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy. The Haryana CM was going to Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in municipal corporation polls. "A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Haryana CM. We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of IPC," said Madan Lal, DSP, Ambala. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26. Farmers are protesting at different Delhi borders against Centre's newly enacted farm laws. Govt has held many rounds of talks with farmers' unions offering changes to the farm laws. Farmers are firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the three new laws.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav slammed government by saying that it is constantly holding talks with so-called farmers' leaders and organisations, who're not associated with our movement at all. He said, "This is an attempt to break our movement. Govt is dealing with protesting farmers, the way it deals with its opposition."
Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control".
He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference:..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:08Published