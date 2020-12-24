Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970