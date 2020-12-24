|
Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police
[NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.
Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday.
The city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month was captured by bodycam video.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
