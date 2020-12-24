Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

[NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday.

The city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month was captured by bodycam video.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Columbus, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Capital city of Ohio, United States of America

Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man

 A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a Black man who was holding a cellphone..
New Zealand Herald

Ohio cop fired over fatal shooting of Andre Hill

 "The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers," the city's..
CBS News

Ohio police officer Adam Coy fired after fatal shooting of unarmed Black man Andre Hill, Fraternal Order of Police says

 Adam Coy, the Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man last week, has been terminated, FOP leaders in Ohio said Monday.
USATODAY.com

Columbus police chief moves to fire officer over fatal shooting of Black man

 New details are emerging in the case of a Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio — including the officer's record that..
CBS News

Ohio Ohio State of the United States of America


African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Virtual Kwanzaa celebrations offer a moment of reflection after a difficult year for the Black community

 Kwanzaa is a celebration of African and African American culture. As with other holidays this year, many families will be celebrating virtually.
 
USATODAY.com

Ohio Cop Shoots and Kills Unarmed Black Man Within 10 Seconds Of Encounter

 A Columbus cop shot and killed an African-American man in his own garage ... and it all happened in 10 seconds. Cops were responding to a non-emergency call .....
TMZ.com
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kwanzaa [Video]

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kwanzaa

Here are some facts about the African-American holiday that is typically celebrated around Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Bodycam footage shows police officer shooting unarmed Black man in Columbus, Ohio

The bodycam footage from a Columbus, Ohio police officer reveals he shot a Black man holding a cell...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNPRNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comNewsy


Columbus, Ohio, officials release police video of fatal shooting of Black man with cellphone in hand

Officials in Columbus, Ohio released police body camera footage that shows the fatal shooting of a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsy


Footage Released In Ohio Police Killing Of Andre Hill

Footage Released In Ohio Police Killing Of Andre Hill Watch VideoPolice in Ohio released body-cam footage of a Columbus officer fatally shooting a 47-year...
Newsy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man [Video]

Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man

A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man. The mayor of Columbus called for the officer’s “immediate termination.”

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:52Published
Hilarious CCTV footage captures man's battle against ice on his driveway [Video]

Hilarious CCTV footage captures man's battle against ice on his driveway

This was the hilarious moment a police officer from Plymouth, Devon was caught on CCTV slipping relentlessly on black ice surrounding his house.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Man shows totally empty Black Friday in Denmark [Video]

Man shows totally empty Black Friday in Denmark

Daniel, from Elgiganten, Denmark, shows off the dearth of holiday shoppers in the Scandanavian country on Black Friday (November 27).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published