Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Where Is Santa?NORAD is helping track Santa's journey across the globe.

Bentley makes a Christmas wish come true for Santa

Bentley makes a Christmas wish come true for Santa Santa has a new flying machine at his disposal – thanks to prestigious British brand Bentley, which...
Daily Record - Published

Royal New Zealand Air Force confirms Santa's flight on track

Royal New Zealand Air Force confirms Santa's flight on track New Zealand, Santa is coming!The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has confirmed that Santa's...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Santa Tracker 2020: Follow Santa on his journey this Christmas Eve

Santa Tracker 2020: Follow Santa on his journey this Christmas Eve Thanks to the NORAD Santa tracker children can watch exactly where he is in the world.
Burton Mail - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com9to5GoogleDaily Record



Sudarsan Pattnaik creates giant 3D 'mask with Santa Claus' sand art [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates giant 3D 'mask with Santa Claus' sand art

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made an effort to create awareness about COVID-19. He made the world's biggest 'mask with Santa Claus' on 3D sand art. This sand art is 120-ft-long and 50-ft-width and has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Santa brings virtual cheer to families at Omaha Ronald McDonald House [Video]

Santa brings virtual cheer to families at Omaha Ronald McDonald House

What he told the kids and why it's a cause near and dear to his heart.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:43Published
SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - The Secret Ingredient [Video]

SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - The Secret Ingredient

SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE Clip - The Secret Ingredient - Starring John Lithgow Plot synopsis: Hundreds of years ago, an ageing peasant woodcutter and his wife kindly deliver presents to the children..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:56Published