Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Britain and the European Union have reached agreement a post-Brexit trade deal after months of contentious negotiations. The deal comes almost four years after..

Analysis of how the Brexit trade deal will change relations between the UK and the EU for good

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change? The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Saving thousands or anxious they need more time, six bosses explain how the Brexit deal affects them.

MPs are waiting to see the full text of the agreement ahead of a vote in Parliament on 30 December.