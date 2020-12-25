Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane

Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do well so it is a challenge for the captain and management to select the top 11." " Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler but it is all about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan," he added.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ajinkya Rahane Indian cricketer Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane



While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on January 1, 1970 Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane



While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial and I don't want to put any pressure on our openers' and just want to give them freedom." "We will definitely miss Virat in 3 test matches because a player like him in your side is a great thing," he added. "Australians are very good in playing mind games so let them do that as we are just focusing on ourselves what we want to do as a unit," Ajinkya further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published on January 1, 1970

India national cricket team National cricket team of India

Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Jasprit Bumrah Indian cricketer IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here. But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order. It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also. Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added. "Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52 Published now