PM Modi calls for ‘fact-based’ talks on farm laws; Sitharaman slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to hold discussions over the farm laws based on facts.

PM Modi said the government is even ready to talk to those opposing the laws.

This comes as farmers’ protest at Delhi borders entered 30th day.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM Modi responded to all the queries and clarified all the doubts over farm laws.

Sitharaman added that the government is ready to openly hold discussions if there are still doubts.

