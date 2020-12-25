Global  
 

PM Modi calls for ‘fact-based’ talks on farm laws; Sitharaman slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to hold discussions over the farm laws based on facts.

PM Modi said the government is even ready to talk to those opposing the laws.

This comes as farmers’ protest at Delhi borders entered 30th day.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM Modi responded to all the queries and clarified all the doubts over farm laws.

Sitharaman added that the government is ready to openly hold discussions if there are still doubts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Gita Jayanti

 Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the epic's noble ideals motivate people to live life to the fullest potential..
Noida: Farmers beat plates, ring bells against farm laws during PM Modi's address

 Scores of farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws here on beat plates, rang bells and banged plates in a demonstration timed with Prime Minister..
Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over farm laws [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over farm laws

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the centre is helping the corporates through the new farm laws amid the protests by farmers in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 25 accused the former of hypocrisy by saying that the Congress had these reforms mentioned in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress? They are protesting just because those reforms are being implemented by PM Modi, and not them," Sitharaman told reporters in Delhi where she virtually attended the release of the next instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi Samman Yojana.

PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. President Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal were also present. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to Vajpayee. PM Modi will also release a book in Parliament to honour Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The book is titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'. Published by LS Secretariat, book focuses on Vajpayee's life, works and notable speeches. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life. The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi lying and misleading farmers: Irani

 Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of "lying and misleading" farmers over the..
Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Legendary Urdu poet Shamsur Rahman Faruqi passes away at 85

 The Padma Shri poet was discharged from a hospital in Delhi on November 23 after recovering from coronavirus.
Watch: Farmers protesting against new farm laws run tractor over police barricade in Uttarakhand [Video]

Watch: Farmers protesting against new farm laws run tractor over police barricade in Uttarakhand

Protesters agitating against the new farm laws ran a tractor over a police barricade in Uttarakhand. The incident happened in Bajpur of the Udham Singh Nagar district on December 25. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on the borders of Delhi from last few days.

‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest [Video]

‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest

No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will..

Govt ready for 'fact-based' discussions on farm laws: PM Modi [Video]

Govt ready for 'fact-based' discussions on farm laws: PM Modi

The government is ready to talk on farmers issues with those who are opposing the new farm laws as long as the discussion is based on facts, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 after the..

Govt ready to hold talks with open heart: Amit Shah on farmers' protest [Video]

Govt ready to hold talks with open heart: Amit Shah on farmers' protest

Inviting the farmers' union for a dialogue over issues in farm laws, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is ready to hold talks with an open heart. Shah further assured the farmers that..

