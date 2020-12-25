Christmas Giveaway

Global  
 

Video Credit: KADN
Christmas GiveawayElderly Love Project

Good afternoon.

'm candace barnette... thanks for choosing news 15 at five... 3 i's the season of giving especially amongst a pandemic, news 1's patsy douglas has more on how one local organization is helping bring food to the tables of several families.

Reporter intro - buying food for the christmas holiday can be a struggle , tha's 3 why anita thomas , founder and ceo of elderly love project is giving this holiday season sot - "people think i's a joke they start to cry because they were't expecting any of this , some people are using their last hard earned money to buy groceries and pay bills and it is not enough , even with the assistance they have i's not enough "vo - thomas says she had a lot of help with blessing others sot - "homebanked blessed us with a 2000 dollar grant , so i went on facebook and and what i was really trying to do is just trying to match the amount so that we can bless more people and we came close on what we needed to do , it was enough , ya know what i am saying , so right now , even if i bless one person or i bless 10 people , i's still a blessing that somebody is getting blessed and somebody is going to have a merry christmas" vo - thomas tells me that she is happy that she can put a smile on peoples faces ..

Sot - just knowing that, i can come in and be able to bless somebody and make their day and know that they have a hot cook meal for christmas is more than enough for me ...:" reporter tag - tears of joy and relief as one elderly woman receives her blessing..

In lafayette patsy douglas news 15 3 thanks patsy.

Now the elderly love project will continue doing service for elderly people in




