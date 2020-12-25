Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena At St. Mary's church in Berlin, several services are offered so that everyone can gather in safety for Christmas mass amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19. Mia Womersley reports.

Jose Mourinho is two wins away from leading Tottenham to its first major trophy since 2008. Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane scored for Mourinho’s team..

Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker - along with two members of staff - test positive for Covid-19.

