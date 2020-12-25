Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Manchester City confirm that players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19.


Man City pair Walker & Jesus test positive for Covid-19

 Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker - along with two members of staff - test positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

Chelsea to shed seven to fund Haaland bid - Gossip

 Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.
BBC News

Tottenham into League Cup semis with win at Stoke

 Jose Mourinho is two wins away from leading Tottenham to its first major trophy since 2008. Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane scored for Mourinho’s team..
WorldNews

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Man City pair Walker & Jesus test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker - along with two members of staff -...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



