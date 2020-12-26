Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:57s - Published
No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak

No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak

In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year.

Caseload used to be very high at massive slum.

Spread over an area of more than 2.1 square kilometres and with population of about 10,00,000, makes Dharavi a densely populated area.

Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer of Maharashtra said, "Dharavi model underlines importance of community-based model and community participation in any public health crisis." "The model of tracing, testing and treatment was found to be useful due to community participation and vital role played by private doctors in Dharavi with the guidance of bureaucracy and public health department," he added.

Maharashtra has reported 57,955 active cases, 18,06,298 recoveries and 49,129 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dharavi Dharavi Neighbourhood in Mumbai City, Maharashtra, India


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Bullet train to run in two phases if land acquisition issue persists: Railway Board

 The 508 km long high-speed rail service is going to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and it has 2024 as its target year of completion.
DNA
Sonu Sood pays surprise visit at fast food stall in Hyderabad [Video]

Sonu Sood pays surprise visit at fast food stall in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood walked up to the fast food stall in Hyderabad with his mask on. Sood has been fulfilling wishes of people since the lockdown. Sonu started helping migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to reach their hometowns during lockdown. The owner of the fast food stall named after the actor, 'Laxmi SonuSood Fast Food Stall'. The owner of the fast food stall thanked Sood for paying visit.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:00Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

New agri laws will provide freedom to farmers: Fadnavis

 Defending the three new agriculture laws brought by the Centre, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said these "revolutionary" legislations were aimed..
IndiaTimes
CM Yogi, Maharashtra Governor pay tribute to Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary [Video]

CM Yogi, Maharashtra Governor pay tribute to Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

DNA Explainer: How to register for COVID-19 vaccination

 The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it clear that people will have to register first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
DNA
COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,44,451. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 99,56,558 which include 3,22,366 active infections. More than 94,89,740 people have recovered from the virus with 33,291 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,58,960 samples were tested on December 16. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 16 are 15,78,05,240.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,39,188. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 95,71,559 which include 4,16,082 active infections. More than 90,16,289 people have recovered from the virus with 42,916 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,70,102 samples were tested on December 03. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 03 are 14,47,27,749.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases AMID their efforts to keep a resurgence of cases at bay and worries over a mutated COVID-19 virus,...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown [Video]

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown

Social distancing means muted celebrations far removed from the larger gatherings, and famous markets traditionally associated with this time of year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Vaccine Expansion in Hamilton County [Video]

Vaccine Expansion in Hamilton County

There are signs the coronavirus pandemic is shrinking. Hamilton country reports a decrease in the number of new cases. This comes the same day close to 2,000 firefighters received their first doses of..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:46Published
Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders [Video]

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders. Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published