Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:55Published

Klopp dismisses suggestions Salah is unhappy at Liverpool

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down speculation forward Mohamed Salah is unhappy at the club.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Egyptian association football player


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

From the 'cage' to the Premier League - Eze's rise to the top

 Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze tells BBC Sport about earning respect on London's 'cage football' scene and the help he has received from team-mate..
BBC News

Boxing Day Premier League football quiz: The 12 games of Christmas

 How much you can you remember about these classic Premier League matches on 26 December?
BBC News
The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta [Video]

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Salah honest over ‘disappointment’ at late U-turn by Liverpool boss Klopp

Salah honest over ‘disappointment’ at late U-turn by Liverpool boss Klopp Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was poised to name Mohamed Salah as the Reds’ captain in the...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comNews24


“All fine” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plays down Mohamed Salah to Spain speculation (Video)

A recent interview Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah gave to Spanish publication, in which he described...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Football.londonBBC Sport


Klopp reveals Salah talks over Liverpool captaincy disappointment

Jurgen Klopp revealed he had spoken to Mohamed Salah about his disappointment over missing out on the...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Salah in good mood, laughing a lot [Video]

Klopp: Salah in good mood, laughing a lot

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he won't talk to the media about a new deal for Mo Salah, adding the forward is in a good mood after saying in a recent interview "who knows what will happen..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Klopp: Resting Salah was needed [Video]

Klopp: Resting Salah was needed

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool needed to rest Mohamed Salah and bring in 'fresh legs' for their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace after a 'massively intense' period of fixtures.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published
Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award [Video]

Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published