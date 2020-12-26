Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Then and now: Greek Christmas before and after COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:19s - Published
Then and now: Greek Christmas before and after COVID-19

Then and now: Greek Christmas before and after COVID-19

An interesting edit shows how Greeks celebrated Christmas and New Year before COVID-19 and how they are celebrating now in 2020.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Plan ahead warning as Christmas getaway set to start

Half of people in Wales are expected not to make car journeys over Christmas amid Covid warnings.
BBC News - Published

Japan's rising COVID crisis means Mayu will miss Mum for Christmas

Escalating COVID-19 infections mean 20-year-old Japanese exchange student Mayu Kumagai will celebrate...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golfer Greg Norman reveals Christmas virus diagnosis

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golfer Greg Norman reveals Christmas virus diagnosis Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas? [Video]

Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?

It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Stockings for Seniors Sails Past Goals [Video]

Stockings for Seniors Sails Past Goals

Stockings for Seniors Sails Past Goals

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:57Published
Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19 [Video]

Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19

Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:25Published