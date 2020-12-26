Then and now: Greek Christmas before and after COVID-19
An interesting edit shows how Greeks celebrated Christmas and New Year before COVID-19 and how they are celebrating now in 2020.
Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths.
Stockings for Seniors Sails Past GoalsStockings for Seniors Sails Past Goals
Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19