U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast

Federal agents investigating an explosion in Nashville searched a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues as to why a motor home blew up and injured three people in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day .

A witness told Reuters officials were paying close attention to the basement.

A person of interest has not been identified in what officials are calling 'an intentional act.'

KORNESKI: “During the past 24 hours our joint investigative team fielded nearly 500 tips..." FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski told reporters on Saturday that - with scores of tips - investigators were working on identifying what appeared to be human remains amid the charred wreckage of Friday's explosion.

He did not say whether the remains might belong to a suspect.

Hundreds of agents and local police officers are scouring the site where, on Friday, a motor home blaring a recorded warning blew up… injuring three people, destroying several vehicles and damaging dozens of businesses.

Nashville Police Chief, John Drake: “There's about 40 buildings that's been impacted and so those buildings will have to be cleared through our codes.” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a Twitter post that it was a 'miracle' that no one was killed in the blast.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lee requested a federal emergency declaration for his state to aid in relief efforts