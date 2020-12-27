Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds Of Frontline Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Tarrant County Saturday

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Hundreds Of Frontline Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Tarrant County Saturday

Hundreds Of Frontline Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Tarrant County Saturday

There was hope in Tarrant County on Saturday as the health department opened its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna Vaccine Rollout Underway In New Jersey [Video]

Moderna Vaccine Rollout Underway In New Jersey

Officials in Essex County are starting to administer Moderna's recently approved COVID vaccine to health care workers Saturday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
Around 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Around 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 chaired a meeting of the Health Minister and Health Secretary to review preparation for COVID-19 vaccination. After the meeting, CM Kejriwal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Baltimore County frontline workers, first responders receive Moderna vaccine [Video]

Baltimore County frontline workers, first responders receive Moderna vaccine

Baltimore County frontline workers, first responders receive Moderna vaccine

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:51Published