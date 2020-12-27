Global  
 

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27.

Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse.

He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse.

“I’m not celebrating my birthday this year, it’s just me and my family,” he said.

“I didn’t plan anything because this year wasn’t pleasant for many.” I hope everything gets back to normal next year.

I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.” When asked about Radhe’s release, Salman said, “If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released,” Salman said.

He added, “What’s important is to ensure that people are safe.

And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone.” Watch the full video for more.


