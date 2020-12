Sunak: Brexit deal 'can bring people together' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:39s - Published 8 minutes ago Sunak: Brexit deal 'can bring people together' Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the post-Brexit trade deal can represent an "enormously unifying moment" for the UK and bring people together after the "divisions of the past few years". 0

