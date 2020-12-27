Global  
 

Holiday Travel Rush Continues

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Holiday Travel Rush Continues

Holiday Travel Rush Continues

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with travelers racing to get to their New Year's Day destinations.


