Mourinho said his side should have "scored more goals" aftergoing ahead in the first minute.

Wolves have blocked their players from visiting supermarkets in a bid to reduce chances of catching coronavirus.

Bundesliga's bottom side Schalke hire former Tottenham boss Christian Gross to become their fourth coach of a miserable season so far.

Romain Saiss heads home a late equaliser to deny Tottenham and earn Wolves a draw at Molineux.

Jose Mourinho: Dele Alli created problems for his own team Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho admitted he was angry with Dele Alli duringhis side’s 3-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stoke.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho questioned the ambition of his players to go for more goals as Wolves scored a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Spurs.

