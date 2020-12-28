Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:21s - Published 7 minutes ago

Chinese journalist who covered Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak jailed

Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said.

She was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” according to one of her defense lawyers.

The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.