Chinese journalist who covered Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak jailed

Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said.

She was found guilty of β€œpicking quarrels and provoking trouble,” according to one of her defense lawyers.

The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.