Trump signs $900B COVID-19 pandemic relief package

Trump signs $900B COVID-19 pandemic relief package

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer [Video]

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer

Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package. The BSE SandP Sensex wound up the day 380 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 47,354 while the Nifty50 advanced by 124 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,873. Except for Nifty pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank rising by 2.7 per cent, realty by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 185.80 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement.

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

 Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
Fewer rejected ballots seemed to be a win for voter access. Trump and others disagree

 Rejected ballots were a concern before the election, but the numbers have so far been lower than expected. Trump and other Republicans see a problem.
AP Top Stories December 28 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
Trump signs massive Covid-19 relief bill, govt funding

Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to...
After Threatening To Derail It, Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Package Into Law

President Trump has signed a massive COVID-19 relief and omnibus spending package, deputy press...
AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief [Video]

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

President Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion Spending Package [Video]

President Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion Spending Package

The package keeps the government funded as well as provides relief to millions of Americans, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package [Video]

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought..

