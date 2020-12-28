Top 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021
Top 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021
With so many films forced to push back their release dates, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021.
For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that have us the most excited for 2021.
With so many films forced to push back their release dates, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021.
For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that have us the most excited for 2021.
Our countdown includes “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, "Dune", "Black Widow", “Mission: Impossible 7”, “Godzilla vs.
Kong”, and more!