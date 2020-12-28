Top 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021 Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 22:12s - Published 3 minutes ago Top 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021 With so many films forced to push back their release dates, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that have us the most excited for 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend With so many films forced to push back their release dates, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that have us the most excited for 2021. Our countdown includes “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, "Dune", "Black Widow", “Mission: Impossible 7”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Most Rewatched Scenes in Christmas Movies



The most rewatched scenes in Christmas movies are gifts that keep on giving. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:44 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Most Fashionable Rom-Com Characters



The most fashionable rom-com characters will have you falling in love with their wardrobe. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:27 Published 3 weeks ago Every Single Anticipated Disney Release of 2021



Every single anticipated Disney release of 2021 has us counting down the days until 2020 ends. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 23:52 Published 3 weeks ago

