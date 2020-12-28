Global  
 

Injured Police Officer toy drive held over the weekend

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The Injured Police Officers Fund held a toy drive for kids in the valley.

Families were able to bring their kids by the event in North Las Vegas yesterday.

FAMILIES WERE ABLE TO BRINGTHEIR KIDS BY THE EVENT INNORTH LAS VEGAS YESTERDAY.ORGANIZERS SAY IT WAS A GREATOPPORTUNITY TO GIVE BACK."WHEN YOU'RE ABLE TO WORK WITHPEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY TO BEABLE TO DO CHARITABLETHINGS---DIRECTLY TO THECOMMUNITY AND SEE THE REACTIONFROM EVERYONE THAT COMES IN,IT'S HEARTWARMING AND IT GIVESYOU A WHOLE DIFFERENT FEELINGOF THE HOLIDAYS AND WHAT THEHOLIDAYS MEAN."THE INJURED POLICE OFFICERSFUND IS A LOCAL NON-PROFITDEDICATED TO HELPING FALLEN ORINJURED OFFICERS AND THEIRFAMILIES,THEY PROVIDE FINANCIAL ANDCOMMUNITY SUPPORT.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS --




