Injured Police Officer toy drive held over the weekend
The Injured Police Officers Fund held a toy drive for kids in the valley.
Families were able to bring their kids by the event in North Las Vegas yesterday.
ORGANIZERS SAY IT WAS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO GIVE BACK. "WHEN YOU'RE ABLE TO WORK WITH PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY TO BE ABLE TO DO CHARITABLE THINGS---DIRECTLY TO THE COMMUNITY AND SEE THE REACTION FROM EVERYONE THAT COMES IN, IT'S HEARTWARMING AND IT GIVES YOU A WHOLE DIFFERENT FEELING OF THE HOLIDAYS AND WHAT THE HOLIDAYS MEAN." THE INJURED POLICE OFFICERS FUND IS A LOCAL NON-PROFIT DEDICATED TO HELPING FALLEN OR INJURED OFFICERS AND THEIR FAMILIES, THEY PROVIDE FINANCIAL AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT.