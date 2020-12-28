Injured Police Officer toy drive held over the weekend Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 8 minutes ago Injured Police Officer toy drive held over the weekend The Injured Police Officers Fund held a toy drive for kids in the valley. Families were able to bring their kids by the event in North Las Vegas yesterday. 0

FAMILIES WERE ABLE TO BRINGTHEIR KIDS BY THE EVENT INNORTH LAS VEGAS YESTERDAY.ORGANIZERS SAY IT WAS A GREATOPPORTUNITY TO GIVE BACK."WHEN YOU'RE ABLE TO WORK WITHPEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY TO BEABLE TO DO CHARITABLETHINGS---DIRECTLY TO THECOMMUNITY AND SEE THE REACTIONFROM EVERYONE THAT COMES IN,IT'S HEARTWARMING AND IT GIVESYOU A WHOLE DIFFERENT FEELINGOF THE HOLIDAYS AND WHAT THEHOLIDAYS MEAN."THE INJURED POLICE OFFICERSFUND IS A LOCAL NON-PROFITDEDICATED TO HELPING FALLEN ORINJURED OFFICERS AND THEIRFAMILIES,THEY PROVIDE FINANCIAL ANDCOMMUNITY SUPPORT.





