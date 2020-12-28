Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Tupelo police say the occupants of a car chased after and shot at a truck on Christmas Day.

Christmas shooting in Tupelo landed four suspects in jail

Men in connection with a christmas day shooting and armed robbery tupelo police said the shooting happened over a possible collision.

The men in a volkswagon got into an argument with some people in a chevy pickup truck after the argument, police said the driver of a volkswagon shot at the people in a white chevy pickup truck.

They've arrest shonqviruirs lauderdale of shannon aubrien meaders of amory, estabian rogers of nettleton and roy wright of tupelo.

