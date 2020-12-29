Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unemployment Benefits Extended For 11 Weeks

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Unemployment Benefits Extended For 11 Weeks

Unemployment Benefits Extended For 11 Weeks

Thousands of people without a job in Alabama can rest easier now that unemployment benefits have been extended for 11 more weeks, but many hope more help is on the way.

Package president trump signed.

We have team coverage following some of the most impactful parts of the bill.

We begin with waay 31's grace campbell.

She joins us live to tell us what it means for those without a job.

You don't need to re-apply for this covid relief package if you thanks grace.

Betts told us having the appointments over the phone will increase the amount of people they see a




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid relief bill offers 11 weeks of extra unemployment benefits, $300 boost and a supplement for some gig workers

A Covid relief deal reached Sunday night by Congress would extend and enhance unemployment benefits...
Upworthy - Published

Wall Street starts higher as jobless claims inch downwards

The main indices on Wall Street started Wednesday’s session on the front foot following a welcome...
Proactive Investors - Published

Unemployment benefits face delays for millions even with COVID-19 relief package

Even though Congress struck a COVID-19 relief deal, some could still see their jobless aid lapse and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You? [Video]

Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?

Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?. Congress passed the roughly $900 billion relief package late Monday night. It allows for a second round of direct stimulus payments for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:43Published
Coloradans' federal unemployment benefits likely paused for weeks even if Congress passes package [Video]

Coloradans' federal unemployment benefits likely paused for weeks even if Congress passes package

Around 280,000 people in Colorado are set to lose access to their federal unemployment benefits after next week and will likely see several weeks pass before any potential extension from Congress can..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:48Published
Weekly jobless claims increase again [Video]

Weekly jobless claims increase again

Another 885,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. More than 20.6 million people have now filed for some form of government unemployment..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:01Published