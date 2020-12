Red Kettle Campaign helping those in need amid pandemic



Red Kettle Campaign helping those in need amid pandemic Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Red Kettle campaign helping those in need



Red Kettle campaign helping those in need Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:16 Published on November 20, 2020