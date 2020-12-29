How One Waitress Annihilated $6K Of Student Loans In Just Two Months

If you're struggling to pay off debt, consider what one waitress did to clear up $6K of student loans in just eight weeks.

Business Insider reports Chelsea Clarke started waitressing upon graduating from college, and immediately adopted four key financial strategies.

Business Insider reports she hustled for side gigs first.

She picked up extra shifts and networked with her customers to land website design jobs.

Next, she kept her money in cash.

Paying for things in cash immediately caused her to reduce her spending.

Then, she used a spreadsheet to track every bit of income and expenditure.

That kept her on track so she could adopt her fourth strategy.

The fourth tactic was to use her spreadsheet to set weekly goals and, if she met them, to celebrate in an affordable but meaningful way!