Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stimulus Package Helps Local Businesses

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Stimulus Package Helps Local BusinessesThe new stimulus package will help small businesses in Indiana

Second round of stimulous after it was signed into law sunday.

Indiana businesses that didn't qualify for the first may now qualify for the second the package includes 285 billion dollars set aside and specifically targeting small businesses.

One business that will be taking advantage is "hometown shirts and graphics" in delphi.

They were too small to qualify for the first stimulous package but managed to secure a grant from the city.

Owner mark mendel says the funding will help with the most basic needs for his business.

Umm utilities, i mean you've got to pay the utilities.we own the building we're fortunate enough to own the building of the two businesses that we do have.

The third business is a fitness gym, we pay rent on that but it doesn't apply because it's out of the city limits, so we won't get the city grant for that.

Mendel says he plans on applying for the second round of the delphi city grant and will qualify for the second stimulus package.

More hoosiers are getting protected from the coronavirus crisis...




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here’s what’s in the stimulus package

Jobless benefits, aid to small businesses, stimulus checks and money for vaccine distribution are in....
Washington Post - Published

'Is there anything in there for me?: Local experts on what businesses need to know about new stimulus package

Experts believe one of the most important changes is the override of an IRS ruling that barred small...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

San Diego region awaits new round of stimulus [Video]

San Diego region awaits new round of stimulus

San Diego's mom-and-pop businesses and government agencies alike are awaiting their share of the $900 billion dollar stimulus package

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:51Published
New COVID Stimulus Plan Too Little, Too Late For Some East Bay Businesses [Video]

New COVID Stimulus Plan Too Little, Too Late For Some East Bay Businesses

John Ramos reports on some East Bay business owners concerned they won't survive, even with stimulus package finally passing (12-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published
GOP governor: Trump should've weighed in on stimulus months ago [Video]

GOP governor: Trump should've weighed in on stimulus months ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) weigh in on the fate of the far-reaching $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:10Published