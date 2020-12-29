Stimulus Package Helps Local Businesses

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 minutes ago

The new stimulus package will help small businesses in Indiana

Second round of stimulous after it was signed into law sunday.

Indiana businesses that didn't qualify for the first may now qualify for the second the package includes 285 billion dollars set aside and specifically targeting small businesses.

One business that will be taking advantage is "hometown shirts and graphics" in delphi.

They were too small to qualify for the first stimulous package but managed to secure a grant from the city.

Owner mark mendel says the funding will help with the most basic needs for his business.

Umm utilities, i mean you've got to pay the utilities.we own the building we're fortunate enough to own the building of the two businesses that we do have.

The third business is a fitness gym, we pay rent on that but it doesn't apply because it's out of the city limits, so we won't get the city grant for that.

Mendel says he plans on applying for the second round of the delphi city grant and will qualify for the second stimulus package.

More hoosiers are getting protected from the coronavirus crisis...