Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Indiana State Police to increase patrols for New Year's Eve

WABASH VALLEY, Ind.

(WTHI) - Every day, around 30 people are killed because of someone driving under the influence.

That's according to indiana state police sargent matt ames there are days during the year where we see an uptick in people driving under the influence.

New years eve is one of them.

That's this thursday!

I-s-p says they will have more officers out that day.

Ames says they're looking for aggressive or distracted drivers... drivers not wearing seatbelts... and of course -- those driving under the influence.

He says all of these things are 100 percent preventable.

"you know it's as simple as picking up your phone and trying to get an uber drive.

You got two clicks you can have someone come to your front door and take you to your destination."

He says officers are asking drivers for voluntary compliance.

Meaning if you follow the rules of the road -- officers will not




